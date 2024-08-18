ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $202,000 Position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 73,385.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 532,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 531,311 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,035,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,503,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $956,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 225,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,483. The firm has a market cap of $278.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.34. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $12.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18.

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

