ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $43.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 5.7% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $43,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664,300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,833 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,046,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,025,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,493 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.89. 1,442,999 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.22 and its 200 day moving average is $83.01. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

