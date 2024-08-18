ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 135 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,557 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CAP Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,084 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 675 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 24,353 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $870.59. 1,516,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $848.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $782.54. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $530.56 and a 1 year high of $896.67. The stock has a market cap of $385.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total value of $437,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,015,745. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total transaction of $437,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,015,745. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,526 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $824.50.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

