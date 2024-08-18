ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 243 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornell University bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,560,000 after buying an additional 1,849,118 shares during the period. Members Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.2% during the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,122,000 after buying an additional 732,321 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,218,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $58,276,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.54. 2,987,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,057,297. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average of $81.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

