ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VO traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.15. The company had a trading volume of 369,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,178. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $254.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

