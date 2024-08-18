Arweave (AR) Price Reaches $21.23 on Major Exchanges

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.23 or 0.00035555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $1.39 billion and $27.14 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave (AR) is a decentralized storage network that provides permanent, immutable data storage. Founded in 2018 by Sam Williams and William Jones, the platform uses a modified version of blockchain, the “blockweave,” for everlasting data storage. Its key offering is the guarantee that data such as documents, apps, and valuable information will be preserved indefinitely, an invaluable feature for applications requiring data immutability and permanence. The AR token, Arweave’s native cryptocurrency, is an integral part of the network, enabling users to pay for storage and bandwidth, stake in consensus mechanisms, vote on network upgrades, tip content creators, and transact in the Arweave marketplace. This innovative data storage solution presents a sustainable, tamper-proof, and genuinely permanent data preservation alternative to traditional cloud services.”

