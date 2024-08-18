AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 468.4% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 56.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $84.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $85.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.39.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

