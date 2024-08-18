Atlas Engineered Products (AEP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 19th. Analysts expect Atlas Engineered Products to post earnings of C$0.00 per share for the quarter.

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Atlas Engineered Products had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of C$9.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.20 million.

Atlas Engineered Products Trading Down 1.5 %

CVE:AEP opened at C$1.31 on Friday. Atlas Engineered Products has a twelve month low of C$0.93 and a twelve month high of C$1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.42. The company has a market cap of C$77.45 million, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Clarus Securities raised Atlas Engineered Products to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Atlas Engineered Products to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

About Atlas Engineered Products

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

