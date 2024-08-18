Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Short Interest Down 11.3% in July

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atomera

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATOM. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Atomera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Atomera in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Atomera in the first quarter worth $216,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Atomera by 13.2% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atomera during the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atomera Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATOM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.91. 110,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,443. The firm has a market cap of $78.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03. Atomera has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $9.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atomera ( NASDAQ:ATOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Atomera from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

