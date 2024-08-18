AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:AZO traded up $43.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,212.87. 86,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,562. The firm has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,375.35 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,982.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2,956.87.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $34.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.37 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

