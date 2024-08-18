Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC) Short Interest Down 14.3% in July

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVXC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,725. Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $54.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.40.

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Announces Dividend

About Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.2752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Get Free Report)

The Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (AVXC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in emerging market companies (excluding China) with high profitability and value characteristics. The fund seeks long-term capital growth AVXC was launched on Mar 19, 2024 and is issued by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.