Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Ayr Wellness in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Ayr Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ayr Wellness’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

AYRWF opened at $2.10 on Friday. Ayr Wellness has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $240.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $117.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.30 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%.

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

