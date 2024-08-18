B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

BTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut B2Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank cut B2Gold from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC increased their target price on B2Gold from $3.40 to $3.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of B2Gold from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.75.

NYSE BTG opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently -533.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in B2Gold by 21.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 33,113 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in B2Gold by 9.6% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

