Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $46,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $47,359,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,380,000 after purchasing an additional 100,304 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 324,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,127,000 after purchasing an additional 74,578 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth about $10,360,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,651,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $563,726,000 after buying an additional 37,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

BMI stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.98. 171,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,601. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.52. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.06 and a 52-week high of $210.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

BMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

