Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Short Interest Update

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,740,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 18,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,874,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,520,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.77. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $39.05.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $4,405,725.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,868.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $4,405,725.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,339 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,868.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 284,552 shares of company stock valued at $10,197,095. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 18.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 6.4% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

