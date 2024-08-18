Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 652,300 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 552,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,826,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,228,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 796,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 300,257 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 730,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,991,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 328,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance
NYSE BSAC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.17. 236,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on Banco Santander-Chile
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Santander-Chile
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.