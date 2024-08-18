Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 652,300 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 552,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,826,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,228,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 796,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 300,257 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 730,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,991,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 328,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BSAC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.17. 236,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BSAC shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

