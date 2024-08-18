Bank of America Lowers Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.40.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPC

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 2.0 %

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $45.89.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 4.25%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pilgrim’s Pride

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $281,515.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,233,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,310,000 after purchasing an additional 136,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,691,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,097,000 after acquiring an additional 72,446 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,299,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,939,000 after acquiring an additional 328,660 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 638,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,320,000 after acquiring an additional 501,776 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Get Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.