Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) PT Raised to GBX 595

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 563 ($7.19) to GBX 595 ($7.60) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public stock opened at GBX 364 ($4.65) on Wednesday. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public has a 52-week low of GBX 236 ($3.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 393.91 ($5.03). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 348.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 331.89. The firm has a market cap of £1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,600.00 and a beta of 0.74.

About Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking, financial, and insurance services in Cyprus, Greece, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Romania, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Israel, and internationally. The company offers current, demand, savings, sight, quick, and fixed deposits; housing, student, vehicle, mortgage, consumer, and business and business premises loans; and trade finance facilities, Escrow, and project finance services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

