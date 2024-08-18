Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) PT Raised to GBX 595

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 563 ($7.19) to GBX 595 ($7.60) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public stock opened at GBX 364 ($4.65) on Wednesday. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public has a 52-week low of GBX 236 ($3.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 393.91 ($5.03). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 348.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 331.89. The firm has a market cap of £1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,600.00 and a beta of 0.74.
