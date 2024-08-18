Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Short Interest Up 19.3% in July

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 521,500 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 437,100 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 581,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barnes & Noble Education

In other news, Director William C. Martin purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $418,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,441 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $470,738.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Martin acquired 38,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $273,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,441 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $901,920.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 202,596,772 shares of company stock worth $10,962,759 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNED. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,256,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,832,000 after buying an additional 90,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Price Performance

Shares of BNED opened at $11.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $291.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. Barnes & Noble Education has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $226.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.66.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($7.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $235.92 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 37.91% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Further Reading

