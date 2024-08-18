Basic Attention Token (BAT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.07 Million

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $248.13 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,283,738 coins. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a blockchain-based digital advertising token designed to enhance the efficiency and privacy of digital advertising. Integrated into the Brave browser, BAT rewards users for viewing ads and offers a fair revenue model for advertisers and publishers. It was created by Brendan Eich and Brian Bondy, leveraging their extensive experience in browser technology and software development.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

