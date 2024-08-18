Beam Global’s (BEEM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Beam Global’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BEEM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised Beam Global to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

BEEM stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $75.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 30.53% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $14.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the second quarter worth about $48,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Beam Global by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Beam Global by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 52,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Global by 21.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 107,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

