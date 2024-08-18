Beldex One Day Trading Volume Hits $934,028.79 (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0526 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $351.26 million and $934,028.79 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.69 or 0.04462304 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00035835 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006711 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007755 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,075,813 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,375,813 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

