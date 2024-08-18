Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $358,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Benitec Biopharma by 53.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 35.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 244,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 64,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.
BNTC traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.81. 1,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,703. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Benitec Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $82.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.91.
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
