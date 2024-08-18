Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives $26.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.80.
Several equities analysts have commented on BHLB shares. Hovde Group raised their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.
Shares of BHLB stock opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $174.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 144.00%.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.
