Berkshire Money Management Inc. Acquires 8,905 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $20,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.25. The stock had a trading volume of 328,061 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.00 and a 200 day moving average of $87.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

