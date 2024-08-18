Berkshire Money Management Inc. Reduces Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September makes up about 0.2% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 77,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 3,659.0% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 264,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 257,517 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 51,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of BSEP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.33. The stock had a trading volume of 122 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average is $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $158.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

