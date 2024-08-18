Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BCYC

Insider Activity at Bicycle Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $62,730.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 4,555 shares of company stock worth $89,460 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 176.1% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,942,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,076,000 after buying an additional 3,152,433 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,585,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,168,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,577,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,536,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,771,000 after acquiring an additional 536,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.42.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.33. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.35% and a negative net margin of 404.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.