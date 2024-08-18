Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCGWW) Short Interest Up 5.5% in July

Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCGWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the July 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Binah Capital Group Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCGWW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. 514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,918. Binah Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09.

Binah Capital Group Company Profile

Binah Capital Group, Inc operates in the wealth management industry. The company specializes in consolidating independent broker-dealers to capture economies of scale needed to service financial advisors. It also engages in the dealer manager, investment banking, and wholesale distribution businesses.

