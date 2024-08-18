Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Short Interest Down 10.6% in July

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total transaction of $104,024.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,421,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $837,467,000 after acquiring an additional 31,445 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,040,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.2% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 649,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,391,000 after buying an additional 134,856 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 32,296.9% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 636,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,773,000 after purchasing an additional 634,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 606,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,720,000 after buying an additional 91,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE BIO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $325.58. The company had a trading volume of 372,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,710. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 6.57. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $261.59 and a 52 week high of $406.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.79 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 51.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

