Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Biora Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIOR traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.66. 109,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,361. Biora Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79.

Get Biora Therapeutics alerts:

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biora Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Biora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

View Our Latest Report on Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics in the United States. The company offers NaviCap, a targeted oral delivery platform for delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and BioJet, a systemic oral delivery platform designs to replace injection with needle-free, oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.