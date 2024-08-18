Bitcoin (BTC) Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,182.60 billion and $706.95 million worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $59,903.54 on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $343.98 or 0.00574217 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00035912 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00071971 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,741,737 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Bitcoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

