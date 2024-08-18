BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Update

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BK Technologies Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.67. 46,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,826. BK Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $62.38 million, a PE ratio of -196.31 and a beta of 1.17.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. BK Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BK Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BK Technologies by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of BK Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 138,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BK Technologies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 48,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

