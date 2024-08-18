BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Update

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BK Technologies Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.67. 46,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,826. BK Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $62.38 million, a PE ratio of -196.31 and a beta of 1.17.
BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. BK Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BK Technologies
BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BK Technologies
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.