Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Black Stone Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.93. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.08). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 66.29%. The company had revenue of $109.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 97.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director D Mark Dewalch purchased 34,200 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 357,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,413.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSM. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 1,296.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 223,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 207,634 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 58,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,569 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Stories

