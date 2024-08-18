BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $16.86 Million

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, BlackCardCoin has traded 89.6% higher against the US dollar. BlackCardCoin has a market capitalization of $16.86 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCardCoin token can now be bought for about $1.69 or 0.00002887 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BlackCardCoin

BlackCardCoin launched on March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,961,863 tokens. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin. BlackCardCoin’s official website is blackcardcoin.com. The official message board for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com/blog.

BlackCardCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 4,391,200.04 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 2.05429575 USD and is down -7.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $5,572,201.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCardCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCardCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCardCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

