Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BCX stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This is a boost from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
- About the Markup Calculator
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.