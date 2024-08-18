Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BCX stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This is a boost from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

