BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Shares Acquired by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 5,435.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,956 shares during the period. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Williams Financial LLC owned approximately 0.93% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $11,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,816,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,318 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,866,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,679,000 after acquiring an additional 368,286 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,140,000 after buying an additional 41,252 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 285,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 91,251 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 157,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 37,580 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LCTU traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,582. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.37. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.70.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

