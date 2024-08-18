Bluzelle Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (BLZ)

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Bluzelle token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $57.00 million and $4.26 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bluzelle launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,947,096 tokens. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle (BLZ) is a cryptocurrency token on the Ethereum platform, used within the Bluzelle network, a decentralized data network for dApps. It provides secure, tamper-proof, and scalable data management using blockchain principles. The BLZ token is used to pay for network services and incentivize participation. Bluzelle was founded by Neeraj Murarka and Pavel Bains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

