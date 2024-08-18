BMO Capital Markets Lowers AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$19.50

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ACQ has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$25.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC decreased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets downgraded AutoCanada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.11.

ACQ stock opened at C$14.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$343.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$14.20 and a 1-year high of C$27.54.

In other news, Director Christopher Harris bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,400.00. Insiders have bought a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $131,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

