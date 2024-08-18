BNB Price Hits $537.10 on Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $537.10 or 0.00901972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $78.38 billion and $1.54 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,936,105 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

