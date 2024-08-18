Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Acquires 258 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,614,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,265. The firm has a market cap of $237.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.52.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

