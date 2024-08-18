Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Buys 782 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.1% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 19,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.07.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.3 %

BorgWarner stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.64. 1,548,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,531. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $42.27.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

