Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,692 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 5,645.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 266,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after acquiring an additional 261,677 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 163,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 36,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,608 shares of company stock valued at $7,132,649. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.72. 4,798,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,910,659. The stock has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

