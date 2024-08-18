Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.05% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $7,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 108,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 16,548 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000.

BATS:MOAT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.25. 328,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

