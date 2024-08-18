Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Trims Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. Teradyne makes up 1.7% of Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Teradyne by 17.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 6.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,255 shares of company stock valued at $859,269 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.12. 1,338,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,143. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Northland Capmk lowered Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TER

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.