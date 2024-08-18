Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 7,468 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $13,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Trading Up 0.1 %

ANSYS stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $325.48. 192,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,269. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.36, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Articles

