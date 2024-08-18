Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.94% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $41,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 109,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,101,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 51,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $413,271.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

MSM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.50. The stock had a trading volume of 681,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,086. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.88. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.05 and a 52-week high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $979.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

