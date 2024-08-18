Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,560 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $38,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 18.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 75.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 46.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in ICU Medical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ICU Medical from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICU Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $1,872,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,320,691.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $1,872,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,320,691.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,303,429.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,471,335 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ICUI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.44. The stock had a trading volume of 314,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.01. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.28 and a 1-year high of $159.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 0.69.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.64 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. ICU Medical’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

