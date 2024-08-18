Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.05% of Ulta Beauty worth $9,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $1,470,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $11.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $377.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,942,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,072. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.17 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.27.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

