Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $20.67 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 289,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $20,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Sysco Trading Up 1.1 %

Sysco stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.57. 2,197,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,204,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.