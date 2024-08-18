Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $22.08 Million Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 245,078 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.16% of Akamai Technologies worth $22,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,625 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 857 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,539 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $251,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,186.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,107.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $610,285 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.50. 1,082,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.21. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

